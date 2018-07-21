Shiv Sena praises Rahul Gandhi: ‘Hug was a shock to Modi, BJP set for more tremors’

Gandhi, in his 53-minute long speech, lashed out at Modi government which also enjoys the support of Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Friday praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament. Gandhi, in his 53-minute long speech, lashed out at Modi government which also enjoys the support of Shiv Sena. However, Sena abstained from voting for/against the no-confidence motion moved in the House. After the proceedings were over, Sena praised Gandhi, saying he has now “graduated from the real school of politics”.

“The Congress chief has now graduated from the real school of politics,” party leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Raut added that Gandhi’s hug to the Prime Minister at the end of his speech was more like a shock for Narendra Modi. “This wasn’t a hug, but a shock to Modi,” Raut said, adding that there would be more “tremors” like today for the BJP.

Gandhi, in a power-packed speech during the debate on the no confidence motion in Lok Sabha, attacked the government on a range of issues from farmer distress to the Rafale jet deal. In a surprising act, Congress chief strode across the House to hug PM Modi to the amazement of the House members and millions who watched the debate live on TV.

The NDA, on the hand, suffered an apparent flip-flop on issuing a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in the Lok Sabha during the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion and vote for the government.

However, the party later said that there was a mistake and no such whip could be issued by the chief whip when a decision (on no-trust motion) was not even taken then.