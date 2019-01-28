Shiv Sena plays hardball amid talk of reconciliation: Will always be ‘Big Brother’ to BJP in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Shiv Sena said on Monday said that it will continue to be “big brother” to BJP in an alliance in Maharashtra and that no such proposal from the latter has been received. “Shiv Sena is the big brother (in the alliance with BJP and other parties) in Maharashtra and will continue to be so,” party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said.

Addressing reporters following a meeting convened by Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, Raut said that his party had received no proposal from the BJP to form an alliance with the Shiv Sena. “Those who wish to forge an alliance with us are talking about it. We are not waiting for any proposal to be offered to us,” he said, adding that the party had decided to demand that the income tax threshold be increased from current Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh in view of the income limit decided by the government for grant of 10% EWS quota.

Both Shiv Sena and the BJP have been allies for long. Both parties had an understanding till 2014 through which the former would contest a larger share of seats in the Lok Sabha elections while the latter would get more number of seats to contest in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

However, the agreement broke that year in Maharashtra assembly polls when the BJP, riding on the Modi wave, decided to contest alone and won 122 seats, while Shiv Sena won 63. After the results were announced, BJP formed the government under Devendra Fadnavis, with Shiv Sena being the junior partner.

All Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs were present during Mondays meeting at the Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai.

“The Union government has already decided to offer reservation to economically weaker sections (in the general category) having annual income up to Rs 8 lakh. Then they (people) should also get relief from income tax as well,” the agency quoted Raut as saying further.

There was also a discussion on drought situation and farmers distress in the state, he added.