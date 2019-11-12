Shiv Sena moves SC, says Governor’s actions malafide, deliberate attempt to stop us from forming govt

Updated: November 12, 2019 4:19:31 PM

The plea by Shiv Sena states that attempts to impose President's rule were allegedly aimed at "ruling Maharashtra through Delhi", and that the Governor was acting at the behest of BJP.

In the petition submitted to the Supreme Court, Shiv Sena alleged that the Governor, in a rush to impose President's rule in the state, was acting at the behest of BJP.

As the crisis over Maharashtra government formation deepens, Shiv Sena has approached the Supreme Court, seeking an urgent hearing against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s decision not to grant them three additional days to get letters of support from the NCP and Congress to prove majority and form a government in the state. The plea was moved by the Shiv Sena amid reports that the Governor had recommended President’s rule in the state as no party was in a position to get the required numbers to form a government. The Shiv Sena’s plea for urgent hearing was yet to be listed by the top court registry at the time of filing this report.

On Monday, right before the deadline ended, top Sena leaders met the Governor and asked for three more days of time, to form the government. The request was however rejected by Koshiyari.

In the petition in Supreme Court, Shiv Sena alleged that the Governor, in a rush to impose President’s rule in the state, was acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The plea further states that the attempts to impose President’s rule in the state were allegedly aimed at “ruling Maharashtra through Delhi”. The plea seeks to quash the Governor’s decision to refuse three days’ additional time to Shiv Sena to form the government, reports said.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s office has also issued a statement that it has submitted a report to the President. ‘The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as the government of the State of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Art.356 of the Constitution,’ it reads.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the Union Cabinet is learnt to have approved the Governor’s recommendation for imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Maharastra government formation has been in the doldrums, as the pre-poll alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP failed to reach a consensus over the chief ministerial post, though they won a comfortable majority in the assembly polls held in October. Shiv Sena also floated a 50-50 power-sharing formula, but the request was rejected by the BJP.

