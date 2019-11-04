Shiv Sena not behind delay in Maharashtra govt formation: Sanjay Raut tells Governor

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at his residence on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena on Monday said that the party was not responsible for the delay in the formation of government in Maharashtra and that it had conveyed the same in its meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Ramdas Kadam made the statements after a meeting with the Governor. Though Raut termed it as a courtesy visit, he did admit that the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra was discussed in the hour-long meeting.

“Shiv Sena does not know why is there a delay in government formation. We want that whoever has the majority should form the government,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

The development came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister’s post for 2.5 years each.

In a related development, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss the future of government formation in Maharashtra and if the Congress is willing to go ahead and support the Sena in its bid to form government in the state. The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena cumulatively hold 155 seats in the 288-member legislative Assembly, 10 more than the tally required for a majority.

The Maharashtra assembly election results were announced on Ocotber 24, with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance winning 161 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 56. The Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress had a combined tally of 99 seats. A party or alliance needs 145 seats for simple majority in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.