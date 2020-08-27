Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav resigns from Lok Sabha alleging NCP dominance

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav has resigned from the Lok Sabha. He was representing Parbhani seat.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav resigned from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday alleging interference by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in his parliamentary constituency Parbhani. In a letter addressed to Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay said that he is unable to work for the people of his constituency because of the NCP’s interference and is therefore resigning.

In his resignation to Uddhav, Sanjay said that the NCP was interfering in appointing a non-governmental administrative body to manage the affairs of the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) at Jintur in Parbhani.

“It has pained me a lot and the Sena activists are also unhappy. If I am not able to give justice to the activists, despite having our government, then I have no moral right to continue as MP,” the second-time lawmaker wrote in the letter dated August 25.

Sanjay said that he had been trying for the last 10 months to appoint a Sena-led body to the APMC. He, however, has failed as the NCP’s body has been appointed for the second time.

Sanjay also asked how the party can expand its base if workers are denied justice.

“I am tendering my resignation to you wilfully after careful consideration. I will continue to work as a Shiv Sainik,” he said.

The resignation comes even as Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders claim that all is well among the constituents — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and the leaders enjoy a cordial relation. Sanjay’s resignation within a year of the formation of the MVA government is an indication that the tussle between Maha Vikas Aghadi allies have refused to die down.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has exuded confidence that the issue will be resolved peacefully.

“If there are any issues or differences, the CM and other senior leaders, part of the coordination committee of the MVA, will resolve it,” he told reporters on Wednesday.