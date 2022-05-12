Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies while vacationing in Dubai with family

In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party official said on Thursday.

“Latke died late last night on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation,” the functionary told news agency PTI.

Latke was a two-time MLA from Mumbai’s Andheri East assembly. Before he became a legislator, he was also a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

His mortal remains are likely to be brought back to Mumbai on Thursday.

“We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring back his body. We hope that the mortal remains would be brought back on Thursday,” the Sena functionary added.

Reacting to the disappointing development, Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi fondly recollected how Latke tirelessly worked for the people during COVID and applauded his tremendous connect with the voters in his constituency.

“Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Shri Ramesh Latke ji. His constant energy, his dedicated work during COVID & his connect with the constituency was immense. He will be missed& he has gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” she tweeted.

Expressing grief over the incident, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted, “Shocked to hear the news of Shiv sena MLA Ramesh Latke’s sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back. I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting.. He was a friend beyond party lines. Unbelievable!! (sic)”

Shiv Sena is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and shares power with the NCP and Congress. In 2019, after the state assembly election results and a fallout with their key all BJP, Shiv Sena stitched ties with NCP and Congress to form the government in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray was elected as the president of the MVA.

(With inputs from PTI)