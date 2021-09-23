Shiv Sena likens governors in non-BJP states to ‘rogue elephants’, says they are trampling democracy

How appropriate is it that the governors are using all their power to destabilise the state government because it is formed by non-BJP parties, the party asked.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday accused the governors in non-BJP-ruled states, including Maharashtra, of acting like rogue elephants and trampling under their feet democratic constitution, laws and political culture.

Without taking the name of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the party, in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ also alleged that the Centre was using governors to destabilise those states that are being ruled by non-BJP parties.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government shares an uneasy relationship with governor Koshyari. Among other issues, Koshyari has been under fire from the state government over the delay in approving the appointment of 12 MLCs from his quota.

“The governors in non-BJP-ruled states are like rogue elephants and their mahouts (handlers) are sitting in New Delhi. Such elephants trample democratic processes, laws, political culture under their feet and set new precedence,” the Sena said.

Such efforts are affecting the unity of the country. It is like playing with fire. But one should remember that in doing so, one’s own hands may get burnt. The use of governor’s post for such work is demolishing the constitutional structure, it added.

“If some people think that Indian democracy will sustain and flourish by constructing a new parliament complex in the national capital, then they should also pay attention to the screams of the federal governments that have been trampled. The states are not allowed to function properly and the agents of the party in power are given free hand to create chaos in the states,” the Sena alleged.

“Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed his concerns over the safety of women and the law and order situation in the state. But why such concern is not expressed by the governors of Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh. The BJP women MLAs in Maharashtra have raised the same issue. But how come the BJP women legislators from other states are not expressing similar concerns for MP and UP?” it asked.

Why they are creating so much noise over the issue in Maharashtra? Because the BJP is not in power here, while it rules those in two other states. The suspicious death of a seer or attacks on women in UP and MP seems to be purposefully ignored, the Sena said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also targeted the Union government over providing police protection to those BJP leaders who indulge in “mud-slinging” against the non-BJP-ruled states. It was apparently referring to former MP from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya, who was recently given Z category security.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a meeting of chief ministers in various states to discuss ways to tackle growing Naxal activities. However, hundreds of CRPF jawans are deployed in protecting some people who indulge in mud-slinging against some state governments. It is necessary to use such forces (CRPF) against Naxals rather than wasting them on protecting some persons,” the Sena said.