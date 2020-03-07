‘Shiv Sena left BJP, not Hindutva’: Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 1 crore for Ayodhya Ram Temple

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced a donation of Rs 1 crore for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He is in the holy city to offer prayers to Lord Ram, after completion of 100 days of his government in the state.

“Today, I want to announce that not from the state govt, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs.1 crore”, the Maharashtra chief minister announced moments after reaching Ayodhya. Pointing out that it was his third visit to Ayodhya in one-and-a-half years, ANI quoted Thackeray as saying, “I am here to seek blessings of Ram Lalla. I have with me today several members of my ‘Bhagwa’ family. It is my third visit in the last 1.5 years. I will also offer prayers today.”

He further pointed out that while his party left the alliance with BJP, but not with the Hindutva ideology. “Shiv Sena left the alliance with the BJP, not with Hindutva ideology. BJP does not mean BJP. Hindutva is different, BJP is different,” Thackeray said.

Earlier, party leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to announce that Thackeray would reach Faizabad in the afternoon. He also pointed out that the Maharashtra CM might announce something ‘important’ on the construction of the temple. On Friday, Raut had also announced that Thackeray wouldn’t be a part of the aarti programme in the temple town.

Last year in November, Shiv Sena broke ties with its old ally BJP, to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA from Maharashtra Pratap Sarnaik wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to appoint any leader from his party as a member of the Ram Temple Trust. It was recently formed to oversee construction of the temple in the holy city. In his letter, Sarnaik also invoked Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray’s contribution in the campaigning for the construction of the Ram Temple.

In a landmark judgement on November 9, the Supreme Court handed over the disputed land to the Ram Temple trust. It also said that the Sunni Wakf Board will be given 5 acres of land in “suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya”.