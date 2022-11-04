Shiv Sena leader shot dead outside Amristar temple, one arrested

In a tragic incident, Sudhir Suri was on Friday shot dead outside Amristar’s Gopal Mandir as he was leading an agitation, news agency ANI reported. Suri was a member of a local political outfit that went by the name Shiv Sena (Taksali). Suri was present with other leaders who were also participating in the dharna. One accused has been arrested and weapons have been seized from him, said the Amristar police.

“Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries & was rushed to hospital and died. Accused arrested, his weapons recovered,” Amritsar Commissioner of Police said, as reported by ANI.

“Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Shri has been shot. We have reached the spot and are still verifying everything. The senior officers will brief you,” a local police official was quoted as saying to ANI.