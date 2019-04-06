Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Punjab

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 1:08 AM

Family members of the deceased have alleged that Thakur was facing threats to his life from the assailants, but the police failed to act on time.

A Shiv Sena leader was allegedly shot dead in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Friday evening by three youths over a dispute, police said. Ajay Thakur, 25, was about to board a bus from near a bus stand in Purana Shalla area. Three youths, who have been identified, came on a motorcycle and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire at Thakur. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

“There is no terror or any other angle behind this incident. The only thing which has come to the fore so far is that the assailants had a dispute with him over some issue,” district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarndeep Singh said.

The accused are at large, but will be nabbed soon. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the SSP said. Family members of the deceased have alleged that Thakur was facing threats to his life from the assailants, but the police failed to act on time.

