Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital

Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Senior Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Mumbai Lilavati hospital on Monday. As per his family, it is just routine check up and he will remain in hospital for a day. According to some reports, doctors have advised him rest after he complained of chest pain.

Ever since the announcement of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Raut has been actively speaking for his party and accused the BJP of backtracking from its 50:50 power share promise.

On Sunday evening, state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Shiv Sena to stake claim to form government, after BJP decided against it citing lack of numbers. NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day to discuss on the government’s formation along with Congress’ support.

Story under development.