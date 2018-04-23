Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant shot dead in Mumbai, personal rivalry suspected

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant. (ANI)

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead tonight allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said. Udaykumar Rajeshirke, senior police inspector at the Kurar police station, said the incident happened around 8 PM when the 40-year-old leader was travelling in his car. The two unidentified assailants stopped his vehicle and fired four rounds at Sawant, an up-shakha pramukh (deputy branch head of Shiv Sena), in Gokul Nagar area, a police official said. The incident occurred around 8 PM when two persons riding a motorcycle allegedly fired four rounds at Sawant, an upa-shakha pramukh (deputy branch head of Shiv Sena), in Gokul Nagar area, a police official said. As per the initial reports, personal rivalry is suspected.

Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. Rajeshirke said the police were in the process of filing a case and investigations are underway. Senior police officers refused to divulge details. The Kurar Police are investigating the matter.

More details coming.