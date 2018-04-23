Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant shot dead by two bike-borne men in Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kandivali’s Gokul Nagar area here on Sunday. (ANI)

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kandivali’s Gokul Nagar area here on Sunday. Sawant, who was a local leader from Kurar in Maharashtra, was shot in the chest and was declared brought dead, according to doctors at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. He was a former deputy branch head of the Shiv Sena from Kurar.

A police investigation is underway. This is the third incident of this month where a Shiv Sena leader was targeted. On April 7, two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Ahmednagar’s Kedgaon area after the result of a civic bypoll was announced. The deceased were identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube.