Shiv Sena is scared of PM Narendra Modi: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi Saturday said that Shiv Sena is “scared and afraid” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Owaisi’s comments came in wake of a Shiv Sena article where the party slammed the former for his comments on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Sena in regards with Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

“The reality is that the Shiv Sena is scared and afraid of Narendra Modi and to show the world and cover up their cowardice, they have devised the new formula of only writing editorials and assuming they are doing a great service,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Owaisi further asked Sena to stop writing editorials and leave the government first, adding that the party is enjoying the fruits of power. “You are having the cream and the cake in the state and in the Centre. Leave the Modi government, leave the Fadnavis government and come out,” he said.

He further responded to Shiv Sena’s comment where the party asked him to return to Afghanistan if his ancestors are descendants of Mughal emperor Babar. The AIMIM chief told Uddhav Thackeray-led party that his ancestors are from India and that he is an Indian.

“The Saamna article talks about where Owaisi’s ancestors are (from), I can tell and I can prove to you that my ancestors are from India, I am an Indian. Wherever you go and you find Muslim graveyards, those graveyards are a sign of my loyalty to this great country of ours,” Owaisi said.

He further challenged the saffron party to try and bring an ordinance to commence the construction of the Ram Temple, saying, “Who are they threatening that we will bring an ordinance. Bring an ordinance, we’ll see how you will do it, I challenge them to bring an ordinance.”