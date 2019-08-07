Shiv Sena holds rally in Kolkata, demands reservation for Bengalis in West Bengal

Shiv Sena also demanded the Centre to look into reservation for Bengalis

In a surprise move, Shiv Sena on Wednesday raised the demand for reservation to Bengalis in West Bengal in order to stop outsiders from taking over their jobs. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is an NDA constituent, demanded the West Bengal government to ensure a minimum 85 per cent job reservation for domicile West Bengal residents in public as well as in the private sector.

“We are apprehensive that outsiders might take over the jobs and other benefits depriving the domiciled Bengalis,” Shiv Sena state general secretary Ashok Sarkar said at a rally from Sealdah station to Dorina Crossing. The rally was taken out in support of the demand.

The Sena has traditionally been against offering reservations to communities in Maharashtra. During the Mandal Commission agitation in the 1990s, it was the only party to oppose implementation of the recommended reservations for OBCs. However, the party supported the Maratha community’s demands for reservations in educational institutions and government jobs.

Shiv Sena, a Marathi regional party, sought a minimum 85 per cent reservation for domicile candidates born of domicile parents in all technical courses namely medical and engineering in the state.

“We also demand 85 per cent reservation in all government as well as private sector tenders, contracts and vendor licences for companies and institutions owned by domicile Bengalis,” Sarkar added.

Last year, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had argued that his party’s stand on reservation is for social justice and had held that no one should get the benefits of reservation on the basis of religion or caste.