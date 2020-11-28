  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shiv Sena has left Hindutva, it’s with Congress which backs Gupkar Declaration: Devendra Fadnavis

By: |
November 28, 2020 3:32 PM

This is the second time in a week the former chief minister has targeted Uddhav Thackerey's Sena on Hindutva. On Wednesday, Fadnavis targeted Shiv Sena over its soft stand on Love Jihad.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

 

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed Shiv Sena for leaving Hindutva and joining hands with the Congress. He said that the BJP hasn’t changed but Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. Fadnavis also asked Sena how can it forget what Congress said on Veer Savarkar. The BJP considers Savarkar a freedom fighter while Congress underplays his contribution in India’s freedom movements.

Addressing a press conference, Devendra Fadnavis today said: “Our Hindutva hasn’t changed. Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. How can they forget what their allies (Congress and NCP) said on Savarkar? They (Sena) are with Congress which backs the Gupkar Declaration, that talks of restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir with China’s aid.”

This is the second time in a week the former chief minister has targeted Uddhav Thackerey’s Sena on Hindutva. On Wednesday, Fadnavis targeted Shiv Sena over its soft stand on Love Jihad. The BJP leader said that Sena, after allying with the Congress and NCP, went soft on the issue of Love Jihad. He said Sena used to object and beat up couples during Valentine’s Day but now it looked like that party had changed.

Fadnavis’ statements came after Sanjay Raut said that his government in the state would think of law against Love Jihad only when Nitish Kumar enacts any such law in Bihar. Sena and BJP were in a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra but Uddhav Tahackerey walked out of that alliance over differences on power arrangements for the top post. The Sena formed the government with support of its arch-rivals Congress and NCP.

