SHiv Sena continues tirade against BJP, says poll debacle a defeat of ‘injustice and lies’

BJP’s poll debacle: It’s defeat of ‘injustice & lies,’ says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena Thursday continued its tirade against senior ally BJP, saying its rout in the just held state polls was the “defeat of injustice and lies”. It said along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, throats of even their party workers had turned hoarse while calling for a “Congress-free” country and condolences were being offered everyday to the nation’s oldest party. “However, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has beaten them in their own turf. This is the defeat of injustice and lies. Pride has been captured and ego crushed,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“Our culture is that along with one’s loss, a win should also be accepted humbly, however, this culture was destroyed after the Lok Sabha election of 2014,” it said in sarcastic remarks. The BJP lost its governments to Congress in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the just concluded polls. “Those who built the party, were ousted. Friends, who did not give up in bad times, were termed enemies. People, who lifted you up from dust, themselves are in ruins today. They (BJP)could not register a win in a single state because the country doesn’t need industrialists,” the Sena said.

In a vitriolic attack on Modi, it said the prime minister held dozens of rallies in every (poll-bound) state and mercilessly attacked Rahul Gandhi, not taking care about the “lows” one could go to while holding the constitutional post. There is ego even in Modi’s “humble” acceptance of defeat as he did not congratulate Gandhi over the win, and the BJP’s loss should be attributed to him as his entire Council of Ministers was roped-in for campaigning, said the Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra. It said Rahul Gandhi has humbly accepted his win and acknowledged the contribution of BJP chief ministers. However, Modi is not willing to accept the contribution of (former prime ministers and late Congress leaders) Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi in building the nation.

“He is not even willing to accept that (veteran leader) L K Advani has built the BJP,” the Sena said. “Why did Rahul Gandhi survive this storm? Why did democracy survive despite so many bruises? The answer lies in humbleness. The election results are a lesson. But, is there a will to learn lessons?” the Sena asked. The Sena had Wednesday also taken a swipe at the BJP over its poll drubbing, saying people have brought “those flying in the air back to the ground”. Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday said voters rejected those they did not want and lauded their “courage” for showing the way forward to the country.