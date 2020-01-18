Shiv Sena-Congress alliance strong: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya, who is the state Tourism minister, also suggested that instead of discussing history, it is time to focus on current issues and addressing the grievances of the public.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday ruled out any rift among the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state. Speaking to reporters on reports of differences with Congress on the issue of Veer Savarkar, he said that the two parties’ ideologies are different and the main agenda of the Maha Vikas Aghadi is the development of Maharashtra.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra comprises Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. The alliance government is headed by Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier this week, Aaditya met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, two days after the Sena skipped a crucial opposition meet in the national capital on CAA.

Defending senior party leader Sanjay Raut, Aaditya said, “Shiv Sena-Congress alliance is strong and we came together for the development of the state. We may have different views on certain issues but this is what democracy is.”

Aaditya, who is the state Tourism minister, also suggested that instead of discussing history, it is time to focus on current issues and addressing the grievances of the public.

Sanjay Raut is one of the most vocal voices in the Shiv Sena. He was instrumental in getting the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form an alliance to rule Maharashtra.

On Saturday morning, he lashed out at the Congress for opposing Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar. Raut suggested that those opposing the country’s highest civilian award for the Hindutva ideologue should be put in the Cellular Jail of Andaman for two days.

“Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they may be from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman Cellular Jail where Savarkar was lodged. Only then will they realise his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation,” news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.

His remark comes in the wake of senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan opposing Bharat Ratna for Savarkar. Chavan had said that Savarkar asked for pardon from the British and if the central government confers Bharat Ratna on his, the grand old party will oppose it.