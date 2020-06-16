Congress takes exception to Saamana editorial, says Shiv Sena ‘sending wrong message’

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said that the editorial published in Saamana sends out a wrong message about the party and is based on ‘incomplete information’. (file pic)

The Congress party on Tuesday took strong exception an editorial in Saamana wherein the Shiv Sena mouthpiece likened the grand old party to an ‘old creaking cot’. Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said that the editorial published in Saamana sends out a wrong message about the party and is based on ‘incomplete information’.

Thorat, who holds the Revenue portfolio in Uddhav Thackeray’s Cabinet, said that his party wants to discuss issues concerning people and not bureaucratic transfers with the Chief Minister. The Congress is one of the ruling parties in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

“The chief minister is the head of the alliance and the government. When he hears us out, he too will be satisfied,” he said.

The Congress leader also advised Saamana to write another editorial. “Today’s piece is based on incomplete information which sends out a wrong message about us. We are with the MVA,” he said.

In its editorial today ahead of a meeting of Congress leaders with CM Uddhav Thackeray, Saamana equated the Congress with an ‘old creaking cot’, saying there are more murmurs of resentment in that party.

“There are many in the party (Congress) who can change sides. This is the reason why murmurs are being felt. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should be prepared to tolerate such murmurs in the alliance,” it said.

The Congress has been making a pitch for getting a say in the key decision-making process and inclusion in important meetings of the state government. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been holding talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on various issues and perhaps this has created a feeling that the Congress is being left out.

The Congress has also urged CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold a meeting of the three ruling parties at the earliest to finalise the names of 12 members for their nomination to the state Legislative Council.

According to reports, nominations for a total of 12 seats in the Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota have emerged as a fresh trigger for resentment in the Congress.

Thorat and his colleague Ashok Chavan have in the past spoken about resentment in the Congress. Chavan had even said that there was a growing feeling among Congress leaders and ministers that the party wasn’t getting its due as a partner.