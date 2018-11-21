Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to carry soil from Shivneri fort to Ayodhya

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 6:27 PM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will carry soil from Shivneri fort, the birthplace of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, to Ayodhya during his visit on November 25, his close aide said on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief, Narendra Modi, Balasaheb Thackeray, Ram temple In a bid to intensify his party’s campaign for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Thackeray has given a new slogan–‘Pehle mandir, fir sarkaar’ (first the temple, then the government).

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will carry soil from Shivneri fort, the birthplace of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, to Ayodhya during his visit on November 25, his close aide said on Wednesday. Thackeray had announced during the Shiv Sena’s Vijayadashmi rally in Mumbai that he will visit Ayodhya on 25 November and “question” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.

Talking to PTI, Thackeray’s close aide Harshal Pradhan said the Sena chief will visit Shivneri fort, located near Junnar in Pune district of Maharashtra tomorrow and preparations for it are underway. “Shivaji Maharaj is an idol not only for the Sena but for the entire country. Balasaheb Thackeray (late Sena patriarch) had always striven to work in accordance with his ideals, which Uddhav ji continues to do now,” Pradhan said.

“Thackeray will carry the soil from Shivneri fort with him in an urn to Ayodhya as Chhatrapati Shivaji’s blessings and also because the issue of Ram temple is very close to his heart,” he said. Thackeray had said on Tuesday that he had not yet decided if he would hold a rally in Ayodhya. In a bid to intensify his party’s campaign for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Thackeray has given a new slogan–‘Pehle mandir, fir sarkaar’ (first the temple, then the government).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to carry soil from Shivneri fort to Ayodhya
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition