Uddhav Thackeray Pandharpur rally LIVE Updates: Why Shiv Sena chose Pandharpur for today’s rally?

Uddhav Thackeray Pandharpur rally LIVE Updates

Uddhav Thackeray Pandharpur rally LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a rally in Solapur’s Pandharpur to press for a law by the central government led by PM Narendra Modi to enact a law for early construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Thackeray’s rally is seen as a part of his campaign to garner public support for a temple at the disputed site. The rally comes a month after Uddhav Thackeray’s maiden visit to Ayodhya along with his family to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.

According to the Shiv Sena’s claims, lakhs of Thackeray’s supporters from Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha will attend the rally in Pandharpur. The rally will be organised at a 27-acre plot. Several top priests are also likely to attend the rally. Separate arrangements have been made to accommodate the saints.