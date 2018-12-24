Uddhav Thackeray Pandharpur rally LIVE Updates: Why Shiv Sena chose Pandharpur for today’s rally?

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Dec 24, 2018 12:29 pm

Uddhav Thackeray Pandharpur rally LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a rally in Solapur's Pandharpur to press for a law by the central government led by PM Narendra Modi to enact a law for early construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Uddhav Thackeray Pandharpur rally LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a rally in Solapur’s Pandharpur to press for a law by the central government led by PM Narendra Modi to enact a law for early construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Thackeray’s rally is seen as a part of his campaign to garner public support for a temple at the disputed site. The rally comes a month after Uddhav Thackeray’s maiden visit to Ayodhya along with his family to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.

According to the Shiv Sena’s claims, lakhs of Thackeray’s supporters from Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha will attend the rally in Pandharpur. The rally will be organised at a 27-acre plot. Several top priests are also likely to attend the rally. Separate arrangements have been made to accommodate the saints.

Uddhav Thackeray rally in Pandharpur LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena's mega push for Ram Mandir

12:29 (IST) 24 Dec 2018
Uddhav Thackeray rally in Pandharpur Live Updates: Sena chief to address more rallies in Vidarbha, Marathwada

The Shiv Sena has already made it clear that it will contest the next Lok Sabha and Assembly polls solo. Speaking to The Indian Express, a Sena leader said that Uddhav Thackeray is likely to hold more such rallies in Vidarbha and Marathwada in coming months in a bid to garner public support ahead of the elections.

12:25 (IST) 24 Dec 2018
Uddhav Thackeray rally in Pandharpur Live Updates: Sena leader speaks

Speaking to The Indian Express on term of anonymity, a Shiv Sena leader said that the venue for today's rally was fanalised after making all the calculations. "Since we have decided to go solo, we need to expand our base and win more seats,” the leader told the daily.

12:23 (IST) 24 Dec 2018
Uddhav Thackeray rally in Pandharpur LIVE Updates: Why Sena chose Pandharpur?

Pandharpur is a famous pilgrimage town situated on the banks of Chandrabhaga river in Solapur district of Maharashtra. The Vithoba temple attracts Hindu pilgrims during the yatra in the Hindi month of Ashadh. If reports are to go by, the Sena's event in Pandharpur is seen as an attempt to expand its base in western Maharashtra. Citing a Sena leader, a report in The Indian Express said that the party strategically chose Pandharpur for the rally to expand its base in western Maharashtra.

12:19 (IST) 24 Dec 2018
Uddhav Thackeray rally in Pandharpur LIVE Updates: Sena's push for Ram mandir

During his Ayodhya visit on November 24, 25, the Sena chief had asked the BJP to declare the date for construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Thackeray had with his family offered prayers to Ram Lalla here and expressed hope that a grand Ram temple will be constructed soon.

12:08 (IST) 24 Dec 2018
Uddhav Thackeray rally in Pandharpur LIVE Updates: Lakhs to attend rally

Shiv Sena MP and secretary Anil Desai said that lakhs of people will attend Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Pandharpur. “Lord Vitthala is the state deity and is known as southern Kashi. Besides, chief minister comes to perform puja here annually. So, due to this, we have chosen Pandharpur to hold the rally,” he said .

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to address rally in Pandharpur The Shiv Sena is a part of the ruling NDA at Centre and Maharashtra. The party has already declared that it will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls in an alliance with the BJP. While the BJP has been alleging that Sena was trying to hijack the Ram Mandir issue ahead of the polls, the party has rubbished all such allegations saying Ram temple is not a political issue instead it is a matter of faith.
