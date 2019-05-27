Shiv Sena calls Congress ‘directionless’; says people fail to recognise Rahul Gandhi

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi parliamentary constituency to BJP leader Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,120 votes.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI photo)Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI photo)

The Shiv Sena on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that his personality does not attract people. In an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party called the Congress directionless and said that common people failed to recognise what Gandhi says.

The editorial titled “What will happen to Congress is a question”, also praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah’s organisational skills. Mocking Congress president, the editorial further said that Gandhi is surrounded by either “childish stuff or pensioners club.” However, the editorial lauded the efforts of Congress president during the elections and further claimed that the grand old party lacks the backing of senior party veterans which include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also slammed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not making any sort of impact in the recently held general elections. The mouthpiece claimed that Congress brought in Priyanka Gandhi but she was of no use.

Hitting out at Congress, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said that CWC (Congress Working Committee) did not accept Gandhi’s resignation as the grand old party has no option or a strong hand to drive the party forward.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi parliamentary constituency to BJP leader Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,120 votes. The party has won 52 seats in the recently held polls and failed to win a seat in 18 states.

On the other hand, Narendra Modi-led BJP won 303 seats, becoming the single largest party in the 17th Lok Sabha. Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term on May 30. The leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States will be present during the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday.

