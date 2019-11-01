Shiv Sena-BJP power tussle fake, temporary fight for larger share of power, Sanjay Nirupam warns Congress

Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has said that the fight between BJP and Shiv Sena is temporary and both will be back to their old ways soon.

Rebel Congress leader and former Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has termed the ongoing tussle between his former party and the BJP for power fake. Terming the standoff between the two warring alliance partners a drama, Nirupam sought to warn the Congress to stay from the Shiv Sena as the tiff is temporary and both will be back to their old ways soon.

Nirupam further said that efforts by the Congress leadership to form the government with the support of the Shiv Sena will prove futile because Uddhav Thackeray’s party can never come out of the BJP’s shadow. The former Mumbai Congress chief’s remark comes ahead of the meeting between state Congress leaders and party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

READ MORE: Uddhav says Shiv Sena in touch with Congress and NCP

“I reiterate Congress should not get into Shiv Sena-BJP drama. It is fake. It is their temporary fight to grab more power share. They will be together again and will keep abusing us. How can some Congress leaders think of supporting ShivSena? Have they lost…?” Nirupam said referring to his earlier tweet.

“To the best of my understanding, Shiv Sena will never ever come out of the shadow of BJP. So, there is no point in flirting with them. It’s going to be a futile exercise. Hope the state leaders will realise the truth,” he had said on October 27.

Nirupam also advised Congress leaders to introspect why the party lost two per cent of the votes as compared to the Assembly elections held in 2014. “We are down from 17% to 15% this time as total polled votes are concerned. As a party we have come down to the 4th number from 3rd in the state,” he had said.

Former Congress CMs Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat have reached Delhi to meet party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi. The leaders had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday at his Mumbai residence.

Though the BJP and Shiv Sena have won a clear majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative assembly, the two parties haven’t been able to form the government with the Sena demanding rotational chief ministership for 2.5 years each. The BJP has, however, denied the demand.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats, while the Sena won 56 seats. The NCP and Congress have clinched 54 and 44 seats in the 288-member Assembly, respectively.