Shiv Sena beat up couples on Valentine’s Day but soft on Love Jihad: Fadnavis responds to Sanjay Raut

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed Shiv Sena for what he sees as the party’s soft stand on Love Jihad. He said Shiv Sena, after forming government with the Congress, went soft on the issue of Love Jihad. Speaking to reporters, the former chief minister said that Sena used to object and beat up couples during Valentine’s Day. He said Sena used to write articles on Love Jihad from 2014 to 2016. “But now it looks like that party has changed,” Fadnavis said.

This comes just days after Sena’s Sanjay Raut said that some BJP leaders were seeking a law against Love Jihad but his government would think of it only when Nitish Kumar enacts any such law against forced marriage or conversion. He, however, said that the BJP may be raising the issue in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Sanjay Raut said that some BJP leaders in Maharashtra were asking when a law against ‘Love Jihad’ will be framed in the state. He further said that he had spoken to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “We only want to say let the laws be framed in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. But when a law is framed in Bihar, when Nitish Kumar ji frames it, we will study that law in its entirety. After that we will think about it in Maharashtra,” Raut said.

To this, Fadnavis said that he was flummoxed that Maharashtra being a developed state was looking up to Bihar for a law. The BJP leader said that he did not know why Sanjay Raut was waiting for law against Love Jihad in Bihar to enact it in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis recently said that incidents of “Love Jihad” were taking place in the country therefore, laws to curb the practice were justified.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cleared a draft ordinance proposing cancellation of marriage and a 10-year jail term in case of marriage for the sole purpose of conversion.