Shiv Sena backs Sharad Pawar over Rahul Gandhi to take on Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Sanjay Raut had earlier also vouched for the NCP supremo and said that Pawar should be made the chief of the UPA as his leadership is accepted by all.

The opposition has a very thin chance of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha election if it fails to put up a strong face to counter the BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said today, and asserted that the only chance it has to counter Narendra Modi is if it projects NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as the Prime ministerial candidate.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the Opposition currently lacks a face to battle Modi and all parties should find a face to fight the 2024 election, if it wants to defeat Modi. He said that since Pawar is a senior leader, he could be the face of the Opposition in 2024.

Raut’s choice of Pawar came over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the right candidate to take on PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls.

Raut had earlier also vouched for the NCP supremo and said that Pawar should be made the chief of the UPA as his leadership is accepted by all.

Interestingly, while Shiv Sena is ready to accept Pawar as the leader of the opposition, Congress and the TMC have never expressed their support for him as a UPA leader. While Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to take the helm of the UPA, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has also been nursing national ambitions. The over ambition of regional straps has been one of the major reasons why the Opposition has failed to put up a united front against the BJP on a national level.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has allied with the Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after its fallout with the BJP.

Recently, Sharad Pawar had chaired a meeting of opposition parties at his residence in New Delhi where the Congress representation was missing. Pawar had in the past held several meetings with political strategist Prashant Kishor. Kishor recently also held talks with Rahul Gandhi and has sought time from Sonia Gandhi for a meeting, sending the political corridors abuzz with speculations.