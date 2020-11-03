Shiv Sena backs French President Macron over cartoon row

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said those who engaged in the barbaric act of slitting throats in the name of religion in France are enemies of humanity and hence, French President Emmanuel Macron needs to be backed against it.
An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said political parties and Muslim community in India have no reason to get involved into the “internal affairs” of France.
The comments came in the wake of row in France over a cartoon of prophet of Islam.
The editorial said Prophet Muhammad is a symbol of “peace and patience”. Those who claim to be his followers are murdering the ideology and raising question mark before the entire Islam, it said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.