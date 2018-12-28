Shiv Sena attacks Maharashtra govt for falling onion prices, farm distress

Expressing distress over the falling prices of onions in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena Frida asked why farmers cannot be given their due if the state government can implement the 7th Pay Commission. The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, pointed out that onion farmers in Aurangabad’ Vaijapur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) were getting as little as 20 paise per kilogram for their produce.

“These onions could become bombs and explode,” the Sena editorial warned. It said the true picture of the condition of farmer cultivating onions, cotton and tomatoes was yet to come before the government, adding that the government would not have “thrown assurances” at them if it knew their plight.

The Sena said all that the farmers were demanding was money to cover the cost of production. “But the government distances itself from the demand citing lack of funds and other technical problems. The government borrows Rs 500 crore from Shri Saibaba Sanstha Trust in Shirdi for its pending projects. It also can spar two to five hundred crore for the bullet train project,” it said.

Read Also| TRS did wonders in 2018! How KCR scripted biggest ever political success in Telangana

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said it was happy that the government had formally agreed to implement the 7th Pa Commission from January 1 and claimed it was the right o government employees. “Similarly, onion farmers should also get their dues Are they not citizens of Maharashtra? Are they not humans?” it asked.

The Sena said a large amount of onions lying in APMC are perishing because of lack of takers and said they would finally have to be discarded The Maharashtra government. Thursday approved the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations fro January 1, a move that will benefit more than 20 lakh employees and pensioners.

The cabinet approval to the pay hike of government employees, which will cost the state exchequer Rs 38,65 crore, comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The state will face Assembly polls in the second half of 2019 The Sena is a constituent of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra and at the Centre.