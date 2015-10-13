Shiv Sena attack: Kasuri’s book launch is victory of peace, says Sudheendra Kulkarni

The Chairman of Mumbai unit of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Sudheendra Kulkarni on Monday said that Pakistan’s ex-foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri’s book launch is a victory of peace, democracy and an effort to initiate dialogue process between India and Pakistan.

“This is the victory of all. This victory is of peace, democracy and also an effort for the dialogue process between India and Pakistan,” Kulkarni told ANI here.

“I believe we have many tough questions in front of us and today we discussed those questions. We talked about terrorism and said Mumbai has been the greatest victim of it. We want Pakistan to listen to us so that we can solve issues through dialogue processes,” he added.

The Shiv Sena workers had earlier in the day smeared ink on Kulkarni as a form of protest against Kasuri’s book launch, saying it was an insult to the Indian soldiers who had died in the recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.