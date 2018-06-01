Shiv Sena alleges BJP’s alliance with EC, EVM trickery led to Palghar win

In Palghar, which was a difficult seat to win, the BJP adopted the policy of ‘saam-daam-dand- bhed’ (winning by hook or crook), it said. (PTI)

A day after the BJP won the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra, its estranged ally Shiv Sena today alleged that the ruling party’s “alliance” with the Election Commission, use of police machinery and trickery of ‘trash-like’ EVMs had led to its victory.

The NCP, it said, had defeated the BJP in the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypoll in the state, and voters in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, defeated their chief minister, BJP’s Yogi Adityanath.

“The BJP also bit the dust in eight of the nine Assembly constituencies in the country,” the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“The BJP has lost the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls across the country. But the victory in Palghar (LS constituency) is a result of (BJP’s) ‘alliance’ with the Election Commission,” it said.

In Palghar, which was a difficult seat to win, the BJP adopted the policy of ‘saam-daam-dand- bhed’ (winning by hook or crook), it said.

BJP’s Rajendra Gavit, a former Congress leader, won the by-election by garnering 2,72,782 votes. His nearest rival, Shiv Sena’s Shrinivas Wanaga, polled 2,43,210 votes.

“The BJP could not find a candidate in Palghar who could suit its Hindutva ideology. Hence a Congress leader (Gavit) was ‘purified’ and inducted into the party fold. Then they distributed money (among voters) to ensure Gavit’s win,” the Uddhav Thackeray led party alleged.

The party, it added, also distributed liquor among tribal voters. And when all this failed to work, they took help of the Election Commission, the police machinery and the ‘trash-like’ EVMs to make Gavit’s win possible, the Sena said.

“In the first four hours of polling, over 100 EVMs stopped functioning, due to which 50,000 to 60,000 voters could not exercise their franchise and returned home. This game plan of making all these voters return home without casting their votes ensured Gavit’s win.

“After the polling ended, the EC announced that 46 per cent voting was registered in Palghar. But in the next 12 hours, it changed the figure to 53 per cent. What exactly happened in these 12 hours, which made the figure go up by seven per cent? It was nothing but the outcome of some black magic done overnight,” the saffron party alleged.

According to the Sena, the bypoll was a trailer of what would happen in the 2019 polls. And though the Shiv Sena could not win the bypoll, it uncovered the mean ways that the BJP adopted to ensure its win, it said.

In UP’s Kairana, all the opponents unitedly defeated Yogi Adityanath. The BJP had fielded Mriganka Singh following the death of her father. PM Modi held a road show near Kairana to ensure her victory. Yet, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan won by a huge margin, it said.

Except for the victory in Palghar, which it won with the help of “trash-like EVMs”, the BJP had lost all other elections across the country, the Sena said.

“For us, this result is a beginning of a big win in 2019. We contested independently in Palghar. There was a need for a direct fight between the BJP and the Sena. However, it turned out to be a contest between Sena and the trash-like EVMs. Hence, BJP’s victory should be credited to the EC, the police machinery and the EVMs,” it said.