Shiv-bhakti, Tej Pratap Yadav style! Lalu’s elder son embraces the Lord Shiva look again, pics go viral

Trust Tej Pratap Yadav to spring up a surprise every time he dons a new avatar. (ANI)

Tej Pratap Shiva Avatar! Trust Tej Pratap Yadav to spring up a surprise every time he dons a new avatar. The elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap on Tuesday offered prayers at the Shiva Temple in Patna in the ongoing Shravan month. Dressed as Lord Shiva, Tej Pratap reached the temple with his bodyguards and supporters.

In the images that are going viral on social media, Yadav can be seen wrapped up in a white cloth with ash applied on his forehead, hands, chest and stomach. Yadav can be seen wearing traditional Hindu rosary that encircles his neck and hands. He can also be seen draped in a painted tiger skin-like fabric around his waist. The RJD leader is flaunting his long hair, in an apparent attempt to make himself look identical to the photographic appearance of Lord Shiva.

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, dressed as Lord Shiva, offered prayers at a temple in Patna, today. pic.twitter.com/mMjuCydClz — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

In the traditional attire, Tej Pratap can be seen offering milk and holy water to Lord Shiva while his bodyguards stand to guard the entry of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Tej Pratap, the former health minister of Bihar has been in news more often for his looks rather than his political activities. This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has dressed up as the Hindu god. Last year, he was seen dressed up as Lord Shiva as he offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Deoghar’s Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. He was seen playing a traditional pellet drum and blowing a conch as the priest conducted the Aarti.

In a separate instance ahead of his marriage with Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of party legislator Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, on May 12, 2018, huge posters showing him as Lord Shiva and Aishwarya as Parvati were put up in Patna.

In 2017, he dressed up as Lord Krishna on the first day of the New Year. He sported a traditional dhoti-kurta and a blue zipper jacket, draped in a thick grey shawl along with a red turban with a peacock feather in it. Playing the flute, he ensured his appearance looks similar to Lord Krishna.

In June this year, the young RJD leader announced that he will launch ‘Tej Sena’, which he said is an online platform for “change-makers”. During the Lok Sabha elections 2019, he had expressed dissatisfaction over his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav’s decision to not field candidates of his choice.