Shirdi Assembly Election Result: Can Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil repeat 2014 success in this battle of prestige?

Shirdi (Maharashtra) Assembly Election Results 2019: Former Congress minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is contesting this election from Shirdi on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. Patil, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, resigned from the grand old party months before the polls to join the saffron fold. Days after he joined the BJP, Patil was made cabinet minister for the Housing Department of Maharashtra. He has also served as the minister during the Congress-NCP government from 2008 to 2010. Patil was Minister of Educational and Transportation in the government of Ashok Chavan and Minister for Agriculture and Marketing in the government of Prithviraj Chavan.

Five-time MLA, Patil has won the Shirdi Assembly seat five times — 1995, 1999, 2004, 20019 and 2014. In the last assembly election, the minister defeated Shiv Sena candidate Abhay Dattatraya Shelke Patil by close to 75,000 votes. However, his winning margin in 2009 was less than 13000 votes against Pipada Rajendra Madanlal of Shiv Sena. This time, Patil is up against Suresh Jagannath Thorat of Congress and Jagtap Shimon Thakaji of Mayawati-led BSP. An exit poll conducted by Republic-Jann Ki Baat has predicted that Patil would win from the Shirdi assembly seat, which falls in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Radhakrishna comes from a political family and his father Balasaheb Vikhe Patil was former Union Minister of Finance. Balasaheb was the Member of Parliament from the Kopargaon and Ahmednagar (South) of Maharashtra. He was initially with the Congress but later joined the BJP. Radhakrishna’s son Sujay Vikhe Patil is also in BJP and became MP from Ahmednagar constituency in the recently-held general election. Sujay too had joined the BJP earlier this year.

After joining the BJP, Radhakrishna hit out at the Congress and said that it had deviated from its ideology and that is why its numbers in the state assembly came down to 42 in the 2014 polls. Elections to the Shirdi Vidhan Sabha constituency were held on October 21 and the counting of votes is to be held today, October 24.