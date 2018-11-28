Shirdi Airport receives a letter threatening to blow it up; it turned out to be a hoax

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 10:13 PM

The Shirdi Airport received a letter threatening to blow it up which turned out to be a hoax, the authorities said Wednesday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) handles security at Shirdi airport, run by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company.

The Shirdi Airport received a letter threatening to blow it up which turned out to be a hoax, the authorities said Wednesday. The airport is located in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The letter was received on Monday, following which a meticulous search was carried out but no explosives were found on the premises, said airport manager Dhiren Bhosale.

A complaint has been registered in this regard at Rahata police station in the district. The probe to ascertain identity of the letter’s sender is going on, said inspector Arun Pardeshi. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) handles security at Shirdi airport, run by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company.

