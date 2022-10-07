Shinde read out ‘Modi-Shah Chalisa’ at Dussehra rally: Uddhav-led Sena takes jibe at CM

Taking a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Dussehra rally, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Friday mocked him saying that he only read out “Modi-Shah Chalisa” during his speech, and dubbed the Shinde-rebel faction as “duplicate Shiv Sena”, reported PTI.

On the occasion of Dussehra (October 5), the two factions of the Shiv Sena held mega rallies in Mumbai. Thackeray’s traditional rally was held at the iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar area, while CM Shinde addressed a gathering at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

In an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party claimed that the event held at Bandra Kurla Complex was backed by the BJP, saying the event was more like a “fashion show and beauty pageant”.

It alleged that the Shinde camp must have spent Rs 50-100 crore on the rally, as nearly 2,000 buses were booked to ferry supporters and over two lakh attendees were given food.

“The rally was organised in the name of Shiv Sena, but it was more of a BJP event, because in his speech, the chief leader (Shinde) of the duplicate Shiv Sena, just read out the Modi-Shah Chalisa,” it said in reference to Hanuman Chalisa, as quoted by PTI.

“It is the BJP that wrote the screenplay. The gist of the main speech, dialogues, characters were written by it (the BJP),” the party said.

During the Dussehra rally, Thackeray had taken a swipe at Shinde and other rebel leaders saying their reputation as “traitors” will never go away.

Meanwhile, Shinde said Thackeray had betrayed the people of Maharashtra who had voted for the Sena and the BJP to form an alliance, by teaming with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 state elections.

Shinde had asserted that his act was not “betrayal” rather “revolt”.