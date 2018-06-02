Shimla water crisis: Woman hit by water tanker at Mall road, passes away

Woman hit by water tanker at Mall road, passes away. (Image: ANI)

Shimla water crisis: A woman passed away after being allegedly hit by a water tanker at Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Saturday afternoon. Soon after the incident, the woman was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College where she was declared brought dead by the authorities. The incident took place at Shimla’s Mall road where the locals had lined up for the tanker.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had cited less snowfall and less rain as the main reasons behind the water shortage. The chief minister also stated that government has taken several measures to resolve the issue. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, “This year we have received less snowfall & rain in Himachal Pradesh. The water level in the traditional water resources in Shimla has gone down. The water level which was around 36 MLD (Millions of Liters Per Day) in 2015 has gone down to 22 MLD this year. It’s tourist season & population of Shimla has also increased leading to such crisis.Our govt took measures to resolve the issue. Yesterday’s rain has brought some relief as the water level has increased to 28.4 MLD.”

The hill station is facing acute water shortages for the ninth straight day today. The deepening crisis in Himachal Pradesh’s capital city has led to agitation and anger among citizens as people have been forced to queue up for hours in order to get water for their household needs. On Friday, authorities in Shimla have ordered a crackdown on illegal water connections.

The situation in Shimla is such that locals have advised tourists to avoid visiting the hill city this summer. The municipal corporation was forced to distribute water under police protection. Over 70 police personnel were specifically deployed to deal with the situation in the capital city. The municipal corporation has deployed around 27 tankers to distribute 2.25 lakh litres of water at 63 points in the city.

On Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh High court asked the Shimla Municipal Corporation not to send water tankers to individuals, including ministers and bureaucrats. The court also ordered Shimla Municipal Corporation and state administration to not allow any water supply for car washing and building construction. In view of the water shortage, the Shimla administration has also postponed International Shimla Summer Festival which was scheduled to start yesterday.