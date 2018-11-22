Shimla tourists alert! Lift connecting Kart Road to Mall Road will remain close till November 27

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 9:12 PM

The lift connecting Kart Road to Mall Road in Shimla will remain closed till November 27, an official said Thursday.

Shimla, Shimla news, latest news on Shimla, lift connection from kart road to mall road, HPTDC, Himachal Pradesh tourismAccording to HPTDC Managing Director (MD) Kumad Singh, the construction work of the new lift adjacent to the existing old lift is on the verge of completion which will be inaugurated shortly. (Representational image: IE)

The lift connecting Kart Road to Mall Road in Shimla will remain closed till November 27, an official said Thursday. The lift remained closed from November 15 to 16 and 19 to 22. About four to six thousand people daily use the lift to reach Mall Road, prohibited for vehicles, from the circular Kart Road and vice versa by paying Rs 10. The lift being run by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will remain closed till November 27 due to ongoing construction work of a new lift adjacent to the old one, an HPTDC official said.

According to HPTDC Managing Director (MD) Kumad Singh, the construction work of the new lift adjacent to the existing old lift is on the verge of completion which will be inaugurated shortly.

The construction work and movement and installation of heavy equipments are in progress, she said, adding that senior officers of the state government inspected the construction site Thursday and it was observed that the operation of the existing lift may be unsafe for the general public till the completion of the work of new lift due to movement of large machinery parts. Regretting for the inconvenience, she said the tourists as well as public of the city would soon get better lift facilities.

