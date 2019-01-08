Shimla shivers: Heavy snowfall intensifies cold wave in Himachal Pradesh

Most of the places in the state including Shimla have experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday (ANI)

The Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla witnessed recent snowfall while the state’s higher reaches received snow overnight intensifying cold wave conditions in the region. The sky is still overcast indicating that it may snow again. Tourists gathered in Shimla to enjoy snowfall. National Highway (NH)-5 from Mufti to Narkanda also remained closed for the second day.

Fresh snowfall has ended the dry spell but simultaneously left the region under biting cold. Several parts have been experiencing minimum temperature below the normal mark. Most of the places in the region are reeling under sub zero temperature. Roads as well as water sources have been frozen in the region.

People are resorting to lighting fire to stay themselves warm.