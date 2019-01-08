Shimla shivers: Heavy snowfall intensifies cold wave in Himachal Pradesh

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 10:43 AM

The Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla witnessed recent snowfall while the state's higher reaches received snow overnight intensifying cold wave conditions in the region.

Most of the places in the state including Shimla have experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday (ANI)

The Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla witnessed recent snowfall while the state’s higher reaches received snow overnight intensifying cold wave conditions in the region. The sky is still overcast indicating that it may snow again. Tourists gathered in Shimla to enjoy snowfall. National Highway (NH)-5 from Mufti to Narkanda also remained closed for the second day.

Watch video here:

Fresh snowfall has ended the dry spell but simultaneously left the region under biting cold. Several parts have been experiencing minimum temperature below the normal mark. Most of the places in the region are reeling under sub zero temperature. Roads as well as water sources have been frozen in the region.

Most of the places in the state including Shimla have experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday. People are resorting to lighting fire to stay themselves warm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shimla shivers: Heavy snowfall intensifies cold wave in Himachal Pradesh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition