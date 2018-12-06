Shimla sees coldest night of season; temperature in Himachal Pradesh remains below freezing point

Keylong, the district headquarter of Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest at a minimum temperature of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.(Representational Image/ANI)

The capital of Himachal Pradesh experienced the coldest night of the season so far at 3.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said on Thursday.

Temperatures remained below the freezing point at most places in the state, an official of the Met department told IANS, adding it was likely to snow in the higher reaches.

Keylong, the district headquarter of Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest at a minimum temperature of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius, while the temperature was 7 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala and 3.4 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie.

The picturesque tourist resort of Manali saw a low of 0.8 degree Celsius.

“Most high hills in Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts are likely to see snow on Thursday night,” the official added.

He said there were chances of strong western disturbances in the region on December 10, resulting in widespread snow and rain.