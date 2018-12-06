Shimla sees coldest night of season; temperature in Himachal Pradesh remains below freezing point

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 3:06 PM

The capital of Himachal Pradesh experienced the coldest night of the season so far at 3.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said on Thursday.

shimla weather, shimla temperature, shimla snowfall, shimla cold, shimla weather today, himachal weather today, himachal snowfallKeylong, the district headquarter of Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest at a minimum temperature of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.(Representational Image/ANI)

The capital of Himachal Pradesh experienced the coldest night of the season so far at 3.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said on Thursday.

Temperatures remained below the freezing point at most places in the state, an official of the Met department told IANS, adding it was likely to snow in the higher reaches.

Keylong, the district headquarter of Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest at a minimum temperature of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius, while the temperature was 7 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala and 3.4 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie.

The picturesque tourist resort of Manali saw a low of 0.8 degree Celsius.

“Most high hills in Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts are likely to see snow on Thursday night,” the official added.

He said there were chances of strong western disturbances in the region on December 10, resulting in widespread snow and rain.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shimla sees coldest night of season; temperature in Himachal Pradesh remains below freezing point
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition