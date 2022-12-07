Shimla Rural constituency Assembly Election Result 2022: Will Vikramaditya Singh retain Shimla Rural? All eyes on Dec 8

Shimla Rural Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Date: Shimla Rural constituency is one of the 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. Election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly was held on November 12, and the counting of votes will be on December 8, along with the results of Gujarat Assembly elections. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray, the fate of whom was locked in the EVMs on November 12. More than 5 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

From the Shimla Rural constituency, Ravi Mehta is contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, who is up against Vikramaditya Singh from the Congress and from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Prem Thakur is nominated from the Shimla Rural constituency.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Date, time, when and where to watch – All you need to know

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is the second richest crorepati in the state with total assets of Rs 101 crore, according to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The state recorded a turnout of nearly 66 per cent on November 12 in the Assembly elections, a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

In the state, which has a record of overthrowing governments every consecutive term, the electoral contest is between the BJP, Congress and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party.

In the Shimla Rural constituency in 2017, Vikramaditya Singh from the Congress won defeating Dr Pramod Sharma from the BJP. The winning margin was 4,880. A total of four candidates were in the fray in the last Assembly elections.

Also Read: Cliffhanger on cards: Can Jairam Thakur defy trend in Himachal Pradesh? All eyes on December 8 verdict

In 2012, Congress’ Virbhadra Singh defeated BJP’s Ishwar Rohal by a margin of 20,000 votes.