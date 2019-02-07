Shimla or Delhi? Twitterati share pictures, videos as hailstorm covers Delhi-NCR in white

Published: February 7, 2019 9:36 PM

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 15 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average and the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

Delhiites took to social media to share pictures of roads and fields covered with hail. (ANI Photo)

Delhi and the surrounding areas were hit by heavy rains and hailstorm on Thursday evening. Operations at the Delhi airport were severely affected due to the bad weather.

The minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average and the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

Delhiites took to social media to share pictures of roads and fields covered with hail. Some users compared the scene to snowfall at hill stations.

Here are some of the pictures and videos of the hailstorm that were posted on Twitter:

18 flights were diverted from Delhi airport between 6 PM and 7 PM on Thursday due to bad weather, news agency PTI reported.

The rain also brought some good news in the form of improved air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was at 171, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category, a significant drop from the AQI of 349 recorded on Wednesday, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category.

The weatherman has forecast shallow to moderate fog on Friday morning and mainly clear skies.

