Shimla fire: 3 houses gutted in blaze in Himachal Pradesh, property worth Rs 1.5 crore lost

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 3:01 PM

The fire broke out Monday night, burning to the ground three houses and a cattle shed, they said, adding that another house sustained partial damage in the blaze.

Initial probe suggested that an electrical short circuit had caused the fire, he said. (Representative Image)

Three houses have been reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at Seribasa village in Chirgaon tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, police said Tuesday. The fire broke out Monday night, burning to the ground three houses and a cattle shed, they said, adding that another house sustained partial damage in the blaze.

No humans or animals were hurt. However, property worth around Rs 1.5 crore was lost in the fire, a police official said. Initial probe suggested that an electrical short circuit had caused the fire, he said.

Prima facie, no foul play has been found, the official said, adding that an inquiry was underway.

