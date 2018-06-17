Shimla covered in dust; IMD predicts downpour

Shimla was covered under a blanket of dust on Saturday.

Shimla was covered under a blanket of dust, with temperatures soaring through the day.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh said rainfall is expected in the region in the next two days.

“North-westerly winds carried dust to entire North India. Humidity was high in Himachal. With dust, visibility was poor here. Rainfall is expected in next 2 days, it’ll clear weather,” state IMD Director Manmohan Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the weather department issued warnings of thunderstorms, rain, and squally winds in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Himalayan region.

Due to extreme weather conditions, 26 flights were cancelled in Chandigarh on Friday.