Shillong violence: Top developments so far

Three CRPF personnel were injured when local protesters pelted stones at their camp in Mawlai, an official of the central paramilitary force said today. The incident took place last night and 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations in Shillong, CRPF IG Prakash D said. After curfew was relaxed for eight hours yesterday, fresh bouts of violence broke out last night, prompting police to use tear gas shells to quell a mob, a police officer said. Normal life continued to remain affected for the fourth day in a row today with curfew imposed in parts of the city under the Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House areas since 4 am, he said.

Violence broke out last Thursday after two groups of people in the city’s Punjabi Line area clashed after a bus handyman was allegedly beaten up by a group of residents. More than 10 people, including policemen, were injured in the violence. One person has been arrested so far in connection with the assault. The Army conducted a flag march in Shillong for the second day today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad S Sangma chaired an all-party meeting in Shillong over the clashes. A four-member team sent by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and headed by Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa met Sangma today.