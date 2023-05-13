Shikaripura Election Result 2023 Live: Will the son rise in Shikaripura? Counting of votes to begin shortly

Shikaripura Election 2023 Result Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Shikaripura Assembly constituency in Karnataka. In 2018, veteran leader and former chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa of the BJP won the seat by defeating Malatesh of the Congress with a margin of 35,397 votes. Yeddiyurappa won eight times since 1983 from this seat.

This year, the race to win the seat has Sudhakar Shetty from the Janata Dal (Secular) contest against GB Malatesha from the Indian National Congress (INC) and BY Vijayendra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Lingayats constitute about 46,000 of the total population, and forms the single biggest caste block in the constituency, followed by 33,500 SCs, 20,000 STs, 26,000 Muslims and 14,500 Kuoorubas and 6,000 Idigas, who belong to the other backward castes.

Live Updates