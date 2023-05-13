Shiggaon Election Results 2023 Live: Counting begins, close fight between CM Bommai and Congress’ Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan

Shiggaon Election 2023 Results Live Updates: The counting of votes has started at 8am today. Shiggaon assembly constituency is keenly watched contests as there will be a close fight between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. CM Basavraj Bommai is seeking re-election for the fourth time in a row, electoral grapevine suggests that the odds are stacked in favour of the Chief Minister.
From the Shiggaon constituency, Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, Aam Aadmi Party’s Mahaboobsab Dadusab Kalebag, Indian Movement Party’s Khajamohiddin Gudageri, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi’s Shambulinga Hukkeri and independent candidates are in the fray.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommaiassembly is leading from Shiggaon assembly constituency
Ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP has rejected exit polls' prediction of a hung assembly and claimed of winning a majority and forming its government in the state.
As per media grapevine, electoral fortunes seem to be tilted to CM Basavaraj Bommai, where he is seeking re-election for the fourth time in a row.
Shiggaon constituency is considered to be the stronghold of the BJP as Bommai has won three elections here in 2008, 2013 and 2018.
