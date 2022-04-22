Shift of BSP votes, failure of allies: BJP details UP poll performance in report to PM Modi

In its detailed report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the party’s performance in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state unit of the BJP identified “shifting of votes from the BSP” and “floating votes” as the primary reasons that aided party’s easy poll victory, The Indian Express has reported.

The performance report also said that the OBC votes moving away and allies’ votes not transferring to the BJP were the reasons behind the dip in party’s seat share.

While the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government easily retained the states for a second straight term, its tally came down to 255 from its 2017 tally of 312. The BJP-led NDA bagged 273 seats this time, while the SP-led alliance could bag 125 seats. The BSP and the Congress were left decimated as they could win just one and two seats respectively.

The Indian Express quoted sources in the party saying that the 80-page report was sent in response to a query from the Prime Minister’s Office. The report details the factors that helped the BJP and its allies Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party win 273 seats, and the reasons they lost the constituencies they did to the Opposition, breaking down the findings phase-wise.

The report also stated that the major caste bases of allies Apna Dal (Kurmis) and NISHAD (Nishads) did not support the BJP, even as the BJP’s vote bank shifted to them — indicated in the fact that their numbers increased from 2017, unlike the BJP’s.

Various OBC castes like Kushwaha, Maurya, Saini, Kurmi, Nishad, Pal, Shakya, Rajbhar largely did not vote for the BJP and instead shifted to the SP alliance, the report apparently says. In 2017, these castes had supported the BJP. The “polarisation” of the Muslim community in the SP’s favour was also identified as one of the reasons for loss of some seats.