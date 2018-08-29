Shelter home scandal: Bihar minister files defamation suit against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (PTI)

A court here today admitted a defamation suit filed by Bihar Urban Development minister and senior BJP leader Suresh Sharma against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for dragging his name into the shelter home sex scandal.

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has been attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over continuance of Sharma in the state cabinet.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Hari Prasad admitted the suit, lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and

fixed September 20 as the next date of hearing.

The petition was filed on August 24 by Sharma, who represents Muzaffarpur, where the shelter home scandal took place.

The minister has accused Tejashwi, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, with having tried to tarnish his reputation by alleging that he had close links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the scandal.

Recently, Sharma had also sent a legal notice to Tejashwi, also the RJD heir apparent, for demanding his

resignation over the issue.

The RJD has been alleging that despite having obtained the resignation of state Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma – who belonged to Janata Dal (United), the chief minister was unable to press for the resignation of Sharma as he belonged to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre.