Shelly Oberoi elected as Delhi’s new mayor

After three failed attempts to elect a new mayor for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi has been elected as the new mayor of Delhi on Tuesday, tweeted deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi mayoral elections got underway today at the Dr. SP Mukherjee civic centre today.

BJP MPs Meenakashi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans were among the firsts to cast their votes. Other BJP MPs — Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri and Manoj Tiwari — and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta have also exercised their franchise. AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Atishi had also caste their votes.

गुंडे हार गये, जनता जीत गयी.



दिल्ली नगर निगम में आम आदमी पार्टी का मेयर बनने पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत बधाई और दिल्ली की जनता का तहे दिल से एक बार फिर से आभार.



AAP की पहली मेयर @OberoiShelly को भी बहुत बहुत बधाई. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023

The mayoral election is being conducted following a Supreme Court order which on February 17 had ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House for holding the mayoral election following the apex court order.

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by the ruling Oberoi sought an early conduct of the election.

The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the December 4 MCD polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.