Sheila Dikshit’s funeral to be held at 2.30 pm today, will be cremated in CNG crematorium

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia pays tributes to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit will be accorded a state funeral on Sunday after. Her last rites would be performed at the Nigambodh ghat at 2.30 pm, reported news agency ANI.

The 81-year-old passed away on Saturday evening. Doctors at the Escorts Fortis hospital said that she was put on a ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest at 3.15 pm on Saturday. Dikshit passed away at 3.55 pm.

Dikshit’s body is being kepr at her residence in Nizamuddin East, where politicians cutting across party lines, visited to pay their last respects.

Her body will be taken to the Congress headquarters later today. It will be kept there from 12.15 pm to 1.30 pm, allowing people to pay their respects to the three-time Delhi CM.

Delhi government has declared a two-day mourning as a mark of respect for Dikshit. Her son, Sandeep Dikshit, said that Sheila Dikshit’s name would be remembered whenever people talk of a growing and developed Delhi.

Sandeep also told ANI that the cremation would be done in a compressed natural gas (CNG) machine as per the wishes of Sheila Dikshit.

Dikshit was born in 1938 and served as Delhi CM from 1998 to 2013. She was also elected as Member of Parliament from Kannauj seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984.

Dikshit was widely regarded as one of the best chief minister of the country and was hailed for changing the face of Delhi. Sheila Dikshit thrived to improve the public infrastructure in he city and is credited for the Delhi metro and pollution-free low-floor CNG buses.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla were among the leaders who condoled her death.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was devastated to hear the news. He called her a “beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond”.