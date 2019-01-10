Sheila Dikshit returns! Three time Delhi CM to be the new president of state Congress

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 6:46 PM

I believe under her leadership we will play the role of a powerful opposition against Modi+Kejriwal governments," Maken tweeted Eighty-year-old Dikshit has been a three-time chief minister of Delhi.

I had the opportunity to work and learn under her as a parliamentary secretary and as a cabinet minister.

Former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit was appointed the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president on Thursday, days after Ajay Maken resigned from the post citing ill-health. Making the announcement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the party’s Delhi unit, P C Chacko, said Dikshit would be assisted by three working presidents — Devender Yadav, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilotia. Chacko said there were no talks within the Delhi unit about alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and that the party was fully prepared to contest the parliamentary election on its own.

Maken congratulated Dikshit, saying that under her leadership the Congress party would play the role of a powerful opposition against the governments in the national capital led by Arvind Kejriwal and at the Centre led by Narendra Modi. “Congratulations and well wishes to Sheila Dikshit on being appointed as president of Delhi Congress. I had the opportunity to work and learn under her as a parliamentary secretary and as a cabinet minister.

Eighty-year-old Dikshit has been a three-time chief minister of Delhi.

