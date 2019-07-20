Sheila Dikshit passes away: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, others condole veteran Congress leader’s death

PM Narendra Modi with Sheila Dikshit (File photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, who passed away in the national capital. She was unwell for past few weeks. The former chief minister was admitted in Delhi’s Escorts hospital in the morning today and breathed her last at 3:55 pm.

Expressing grief over the death of the 81-year-old leader, PM Modi said she would always be remembered for her noteworthy contribution in Delhi’s development. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti”, he tweeted.

Condoling her death, Congress in a statement said, “We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three-time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief”.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to express is shock at the demise of his predecessor. “Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace”, he tweeted.

In his message, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief”.

“Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace”, Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Dikshit, who was the Delhi CM for three successive terms between 1998 to 2013, is often credited with changing the face of the national capital. Apart from being Delhi CM for three successive terms, she has also been the governor of Kerala. Recently, after the Congress lost all Lok Sabha seats in the national capital recently, she was appointed as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).